Antibiotic use in agriculture is a ticking time bomb, posing looming health risks to people and the environment.

The emergence of multiple pandemics in the animal agriculture industry over the past few decades, coupled with COVID-19’s suspected origins in wildlife meat markets, has prompted renewed calls from experts to transform the global food system to prevent diseases harmful to humans.

Industrial agriculture puts humans in contact with scores of animals in cramped conditions, which is ideal for disease transfer.

But that’s only one of the health dangers it causes. Antibiotics are used ubiquitously in all kinds of large-scale agriculture, causing antibiotic resistance and environmental toxicity that studies show we’re not prepared to combat.

Watch our new video to learn more about issues arising from antibiotic use in agriculture.